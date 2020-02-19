SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.64.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $94.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,279 shares of company stock worth $1,861,720. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

