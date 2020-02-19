Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

