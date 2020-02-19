Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

