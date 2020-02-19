Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.31.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. CSFB decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
TSE:SU traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.32. 9,831,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.32 and a 1 year high of C$46.50.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
