Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. CSFB decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.32. 9,831,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.32 and a 1 year high of C$46.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total value of C$421,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,302 over the last three months.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

