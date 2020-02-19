Suncoast Equity Management Takes Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

CDW stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

