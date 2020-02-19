Suncoast Equity Management Sells 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,526.69. The company had a trading volume of 947,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,738. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,531.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,045.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,302.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.