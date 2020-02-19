Suncoast Equity Management Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,871,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120,838 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 108,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

NYSE:EW traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.94. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,777. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

