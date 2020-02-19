Suncoast Equity Management Cuts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 5.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $344.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.24 and its 200-day moving average is $289.41. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $343.10. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.