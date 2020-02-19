Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $589.05. The stock had a trading volume of 492,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

