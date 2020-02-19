Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMLP shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

SMLP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 8,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.33%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 833.33%.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.