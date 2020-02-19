Summit Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKH traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $285.77. 7,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.73. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.09 and a fifty-two week high of $286.61.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

