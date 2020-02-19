Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,198,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

