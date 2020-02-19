Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 221,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH remained flat at $$50.43 during trading on Wednesday. 747,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.