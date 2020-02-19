Studio Retail Group (LON:STU) Shares Down 3.3%

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 234 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 234 ($3.08), 2,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.18).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.90.

Studio Retail Group Company Profile (LON:STU)

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. The Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

