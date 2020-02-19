Stryker (SYK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2020 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Stryker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

1/29/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $248.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Stryker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

1/29/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $239.00 to $243.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/30/2019 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $228.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $222.53 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $60,285,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $59,522,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

