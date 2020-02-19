StrongBow Exploration (CVE:SBW) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of StrongBow Exploration Inc. (CVE:SBW) were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 10,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 100,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About StrongBow Exploration (CVE:SBW)

Strongbow Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in North America and the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, nickel, copper, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the South Crofty tin project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

