Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $558.07 million, a P/E ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.