Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,710 put options on the company. This is an increase of 728% compared to the average daily volume of 931 put options.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NYSE ELAN opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

