Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TiVo Call Options (NASDAQ:TIVO)

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,123% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TiVo by 4,130.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TiVo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TiVo in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in TiVo by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $867.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. TiVo has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.64.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TIVO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

