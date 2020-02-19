STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

