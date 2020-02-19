Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KTB. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

NYSE:KTB opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,785 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,653,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

