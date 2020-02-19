Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KTB. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.
NYSE:KTB opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
