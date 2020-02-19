Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vedanta by 242.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEDL. ValuEngine cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,090. Vedanta Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

