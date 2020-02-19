Stevens Capital Management LP Has $72,000 Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,752 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 31.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 23.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,436,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,256,392. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

