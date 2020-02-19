Steven Madden (SHOO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/13/2020 – Steven Madden had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2020 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 2/7/2020 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/31/2020 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/10/2020 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/25/2019 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
SHOO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 10,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 304,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
