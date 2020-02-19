Steven Madden (SHOO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2020 – Steven Madden had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2019 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SHOO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 10,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 304,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

