Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MITO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

MITO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,302. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $78.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

