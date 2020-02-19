State Street Corp Sells 45,961 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.10% of Cognex worth $297,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. 27,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,712. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,292,360 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

