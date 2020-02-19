State Street Corp Sells 17,344 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.13% of Assurant worth $407,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Assurant by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 11.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.12. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

