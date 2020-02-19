State Street Corp Lowers Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,619 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.60% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $333,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $774,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,224 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,993 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,423. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.