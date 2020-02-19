State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 8.13% of Black Hills worth $392,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,659,000 after buying an additional 1,211,902 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after acquiring an additional 111,258 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,328,000 after acquiring an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. 78,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,082. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.