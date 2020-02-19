State Street Corp Has $310.27 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,597,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 732,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.80% of American Campus Communities worth $310,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,967,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,068,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,478. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.38.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.