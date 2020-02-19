State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,951,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 808,727 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.53% of Douglas Emmett worth $351,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. 28,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,605. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.