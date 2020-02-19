State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 626.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Blackstone Group worth $377,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.