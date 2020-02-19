State Street Corp Boosts Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077,039 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 8.55% of New Jersey Resources worth $345,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 178,181 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11,602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 127,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NJR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 8,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

