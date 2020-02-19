State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,987,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 48,861 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.58. 20,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,124. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $88,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,058. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

