State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,208 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. 29,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

