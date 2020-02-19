State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Donaldson worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. 5,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.