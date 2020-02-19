State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 148.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Davita were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Davita by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Davita by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of Davita stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.