State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $4.22 Million in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of TCF Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 679.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,153,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000,000 after purchasing an additional 316,975 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,771,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 670,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,199 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TCF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. 7,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

