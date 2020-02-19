State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.11 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Graco worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,186 shares of company stock worth $23,162,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. 12,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

