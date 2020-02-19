State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

HWC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

