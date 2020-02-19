State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310,285 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,989,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National CineMedia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 7,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,774. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

