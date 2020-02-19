State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 45,624 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,624 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 133,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $2,243,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,066. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $785.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

