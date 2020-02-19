State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,891 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at $177,640,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDC. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.