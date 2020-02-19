State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,721 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 175.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 1,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

