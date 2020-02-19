State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 9,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

