State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after buying an additional 929,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. 19,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,888. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 2.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

