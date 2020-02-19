State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 70,612 Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Skyline by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Skyline during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Skyline by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 216.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,453 shares of company stock worth $4,675,664 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,513. Skyline Co. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

