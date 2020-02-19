State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Actuant in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Actuant during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the third quarter worth $443,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the third quarter worth $1,025,000.

Actuant stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 1,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,728. Actuant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

