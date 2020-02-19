State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 440 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 87,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $16,514,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $112,434.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,481 shares of company stock worth $813,891. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORA traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.62. 2,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

