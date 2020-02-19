State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 436 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Premier by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after acquiring an additional 979,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,147,000 after acquiring an additional 327,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Premier by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 167,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,380. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,890. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

